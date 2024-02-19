The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled the campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The list includes Dr. Bawumia as the Campaign Chairman for the overall campaign coordinating committee, while Dan Botwe was unveiled as the Strategist for the campaign.

Dr. Gideon Boako was also named as the spokesperson for the party’s 2024 campaign, while Dennis Edward Aboagye was named Director of Communications.

This announcement came after the NPP’s National Executive Committee meeting held today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, approved a proposed structure for the Party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees.”

“A National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other Committees, shall be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia], and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate. The National Chairman, General Secretary and Regional Chairpersons shall also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee,” the party added in the statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

NPP stalwart, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and former Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako Atta among others took part in the meeting.

Below is the full list:

A. CAMPAIGN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

1. H.E John Agyekum Kufuor

2. H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

3. All members of the National Council of Elders

4. M. Hon. Frederick Worsemao Blay

5. Madam Elizabeth Ohene

6. Rev. Joyce Aryee

7. Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare

B. CAMPAIGN OPERATIONS

1. Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director)

2. Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy)

C. CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN AND STRATEGIST

1. Hon Dan Botwe (Chairman)

2. Mr. Frederick Oware (Deputy)

3. Nana Akomea (Deputy)

D. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT

1. Hon. Frederick Opare Ansah (Campaign Manager)

2. Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy — Research and Administration)

3. Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Deputy — Parliamentary Campaign)

4. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars (Deputy — Presidential Campaign)

E. ELECTORAL AFFAIRS

Peter Mac Manu

F. SENIOR CAMPAIGN AIDES

1. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

2. Mr. John Boadu

3. Mr. Kofi Dzarnasi

4. Dr. Susana Alo

5. Mr. Salifu. Saeed

6. Mr. Samuel Awuku

7. Hon. Anthony Abayifa Karbo

8. Dr. Nyame Baafi

9. Hon. Nii Adjei Sowah

G. CAMPAIGN COORDINATORS

1. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (Coordinator —Identifiable Groups)

2. Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson (Coordinator — Coastal Zone)

3. Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Coordinator- Middle Belt Zone)

4. Hon. Dominic Nitiwul (Coordinator — Northern Zone)

H. SPOKESPERSON FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Dr. Gideon Boako

I. CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

1. Mr. Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye (Director of Communications)

2. Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi (Deputy)

3. Mr. Akbar Khorneni (Deputy)

4. Mr. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante (Coordinator, Social Media)

J. RESEARCH DIRECTORATE

Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah

K. FINANCE AND FUND-RAISING

Dr. Alolo Mutaka

L. LEGAL DIRECTORATE

I. Frank Davies (Chairman)

2. Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy)

DIPLOMATIC LIAISON

Amb. Edward Boateng