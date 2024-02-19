Issahaku Abdul Latif, the former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, has died after a period of illness.

Citi News understands that he breathed his last this afternoon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following an extended battle with surgery complications.

His passing was confirmed by Yussif Danjummah, the current NPP Communications Director in the Northern Region, who shared the news of his demise on various social media platforms.

In a brief announcement, Yussif Danjummah expressed profound sorrow at the loss of their former Communications Director, Mr. A. Latif, stating, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our former Communications Director, Mr. A. Latif. He passed away this afternoon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after enduring a prolonged surgery. May Allah grant him Jannataul-Firdaus.”

Until his passing on Monday, February 19th, 2024, Issahaku Abdul Latif had served as the National Health Insurance Boss for the Northern Region.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements are yet to be communicated to the public. However, it is expected that he will be laid to rest as a practising Muslim.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital