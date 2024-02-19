The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved a proposed structure for the party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees.

The decision was made at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Campaign Advisory Committee comprises former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The rest include all members of the National Council of Elders, Freddie Worsemao Blay, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The campaign Operations committee also includes Justin Kodua Frimpong as the Director and Henry Nana Boakye as his Deputy.

The party in its statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said a “National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other Committees shall be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ], and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate [yet to be named]. The National Chairman, General Secretary and Regional Chairpersons shall also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee.”

Frank Davies and Gary Nimako Marfo will be heading the legal directorate of the party’s campaign.

