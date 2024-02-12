The Member of Parliament for the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, has added his voice to calls for the construction of the road leading to the Buipe Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd.

Mr. Jinapor made the call after he led a team of the town’s leaders, including the District Chief Executive, to a closed-door meeting with the management of the company on Friday.

The road from the Buipe Tamale Highway stretches to the Savannah regional capital, Damongo. It links rural communities such as Old Buipe, Lito, Sor 1, Sor 2, and others to Damongo, a road the government has promised to construct for many years.

The Buipe Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd is 6.5 km away from the Buipe Tamale Highway.

Despite its economic importance to the company, the district, and the country as a whole due to the activities of the company and others, the road is in a deplorable state, making it difficult for motorists and residents of the community to use it.

It has become a major source of dust in the dry season, contributing to the health risk for residents.

To have the road fixed, the youth have been agitating and are planning to embark on a peaceful demonstration against the cement company for neglecting the road.

They contend that the company has the responsibility to fix the road as a corporate social responsibility.

But after an engagement with the management of the company, the MP for the area, John Abdulai Jinapor, has turned to the government to construct the road.

Mr. Jinapor underscored the right of the youth of the area to demonstrate for the government to fix the road within the law.