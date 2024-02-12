The Office of the President and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development have scheduled the inauguration of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country for today, February 12, 2024.

The Ministry, in a statement sighted by Citi News, said the inauguration was to facilitate the swearing-in of newly elected and appointed members of the MMDAs as part of efforts to deepen local governance and the decentralization system to promote participatory decision-making at the local level.

“This is also in fulfilment of Article Article 35, Clause 6 (d) of the 1992 Constitution, which enjoins the state to promote decentralisation and popular participation in governance by affording all possible opportunities to the citizenry to participate in decision-making at all levels of government.”

“Additionally, Section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 requires Assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area; consult the people on the issues to be discussed in the District Assembly; collate their views, opinions, and proposals; and take part in communal and development activities, among others.”

The Local Government Ministry further encouraged all citizens to get involved in the workings of the MMDAs and participate in decision-making in their various communities through their Assembly members after the inauguration of the assemblies.