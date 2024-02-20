Academic activities have temporarily been put on hold at the Adweso Estate St. Dominic Catholic School in Koforidua after Monday’s downpour wreaked havoc in the school.

The one-hour downpour came along with strong winds around 5 pm on Monday, February 19, and ripped off the JHS 2 and JHS 3 classrooms, the staff common room, a pavilion, and the ICT lab of the school destroying several teaching and learning materials.

A section of the students were seen busily wiping mud from computers that were soaked in rainwater, others were also spreading wet books to be dried by the sun.

Students in the affected classrooms had been moved to a makeshift pavilion on the premises of the Catholic Church, which is next to the school.

Alex Addo Anim Tete, an old student of the school who visited to assess the situation on behalf of all the old students, made a passionate appeal to the government and civil society groups to immediately intervene for full academic work to resume.

The Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi sent a delegation to the school to assess the extent of damage.

