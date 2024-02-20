The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Kwahu West Constituency, Frederick Obeng Somuah, has donated a total cash sum of GHC4,500 to victims of Thursday’s accident involving young students of Ampea Memorial School in Nkawkaw.

The accident claimed the lives of three school-going children and a female teacher and left about 17 more hospitalized.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Nkawkaw who heard about the news paid a visit to both the Holy Family Hospital and Agyarkwa Hospital where the injured were sent for treatment to get a fair idea about the incident and commiserate with families of the deceased.

Mr. Obeng Somuah after interacting with health officials then paid for the procedure for a CT scan assessment which was urgently needed by doctors for further diagnosis and treatment of some victims and also made a cash donation for the treatment of the victims.

“It’s always sad to be hit by tragic moments like this, when I heard the unfortunate news I had no option but to personally visit the accident victims and families of yesterday’s gory crash, at the Holy Family Hospital and Agyakwa Hospital. I shared some encouraging words with the families and made a cumulative donation of GHC 4,500 to assist those in critical conditions.

“It’s my fervent prayer that our good Lord heal them and protect us all through the year. I know it’s a difficult moment for them all.

“I’m also a father and I know how it is, for those who lost their loved ones, I express my deepest condolences to them and I know God will console them. We will continue to pray with them and assist them in any way we can.”

In an interview with Citi News, he extended his condolences to the bereaved families and called on civil society groups and benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

“I know times are hard, but I also believe that we Ghanaians are loving people, so I would use your powerful medium to plead with the entire Ghanaian society, civil society groups, corporate institutions and benevolent individuals to try and also visit these victims here at the hospital and assist the health professionals in any way they can to provide quality treatment for those in critical conditions.”

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital