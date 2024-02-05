Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has expressed optimism that schools in Kwahu Bepong will reopen by Wednesday.

The closure of schools in Kwahu Bepong was ordered by the Kwahu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in response to a shooting incident on Sunday, February 4.

The unfortunate event resulted in two fatalities and several others sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds.

The victims were reportedly hit by stray bullets fired by the police during an attempt to disperse a hostile crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

In the aftermath of the incident, a total of 71 individuals have been arrested by the police, who continue to maintain a strong presence in the town.

The town’s youth have vacated the area, fearing arrest as the police continue their investigations.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Eastern Regional Minister stated that they were working diligently to ensure that students return to school.

However, the incident has impacted some school management members and raised concerns among parents, leading to the decision to temporarily close the schools.

Despite these challenges, the Minister remains hopeful that students will be able to return to school by Wednesday, given the ongoing efforts to address the situation.

“We are doing our best to ensure that we have schools reopened because from the happenings some members of the school management are affected, and some parents are also concerned. They are not willing to allow their wards to go to school… So we are holding down schools.”

“But I am sure that looking at the way we are responding to the matter, by Wednesday they should return to school,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital