The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has refuted speculations suggesting that the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was forced to resign.

Following a National Council meeting on Friday, February 23, Nana Boakye clarified in an interview with journalists that the Suame MP willingly stepped down and was not compelled by any external pressure.

“He was not ousted. You notice that he voluntarily stepped down from his position. Now he is taking another important position. Now he is the Chairman of NPP’s manifesto committee. And again, he will still be the minister in charge of parliamentary affairs.

“So, for us, that is okay. It’s a new mandate. I mean, change is good. We have consensus building on this particular matter and he’s still there,” he said.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party, in its meeting, affirmed the new leadership of the majority caucus in Parliament.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu, is set to assume the role of Majority Leader from Friday, February 23. This significant leadership transition aligns with recent interpretations of parliamentary procedures and corresponds with the Speaker’s recent ruling on the selection process.

The confirmation of the leadership changes transpired during a meeting led by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Members of the Majority Caucus participated in the discussions, deliberating on recommendations from the National Executive Committee (NEC) regarding the leadership reshuffle.