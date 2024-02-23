Hiplife Legend Okyeame Kwame and actor Prince David Osei have been named on the manifesto committee for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

They form part of the party’s sub-committee on tourism, arts and culture chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang.

Other members are former minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, and the founder of the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor.

This was communicated in a statement signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team of Vice President Dr Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

“Following the announcement of the committee Chairperson for the 2024 Manifesto Committee, the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the complete membership of the Manifesto Committee for the 2024 general elections.

“The flag bearer looks forward to the collaboration of all stakeholders as we endeavour to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections”. Part of the statement read

Okyeame Kwame is a musician who has been active in the Ghanaian music scene for over two decades. He is known for his socially conscious lyrics and his blend of traditional Ghanaian music with hip-hop and other genres.

Prince David Osei is an actor and fashion designer who has appeared in several Ghanaian films and television shows. He is also known for his work with some fashion brands.

