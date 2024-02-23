The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has formally announced his resignation as Majority Leader.

Addressing Members of Parliament on Friday, February 23, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu called on members of the Majority Caucus to extend their support to his successor, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

“On Wednesday, February 21, at a meeting with the caucus and the President, I formally announced my decision to resign as the Majority Leader in order to still the storm and facilitate the peace and unity for the party at this time,” he said.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party on Friday confirmed the new leadership of the majority caucus in Parliament as Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu takes on the mantle of Majority Leader starting today, Friday, February 23.

This significant change in the Majority Front Bench’s leadership follows the recent interpretation of parliamentary procedures and aligns with the Speaker’s recent ruling on the selection process.

The leadership changes were confirmed at a meeting led by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.

This meeting, involving members of the Majority Caucus, deliberated on recommendations from the National Executive Committee (NEC) concerning the leadership reshuffle.