The new Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called upon the Minority Caucus in Parliament to strengthen its bipartisan efforts with the Majority Caucus, emphasizing the mutual benefits such collaboration can yield.

The endorsement of the leadership change within the majority caucus by the New Patriotic Party’s National Council on Friday, February 23, provided the backdrop for Afenyo-Markin’s address to Members of Parliament.

In his plea to the minority caucus, Afenyo-Markin urged them to align with his caucus for shared advantages within the parliamentary setting.

Additionally, he sought the cooperation and support of his colleagues, emphasizing the importance of unity for effective governance.

The Effutu MP also took the opportunity to share the narrative of his life struggles, particularly in Winneba, where his political journey took root.

Recounting a pivotal moment in 2004, he described how, due to perceived youthfulness, he was compelled to abandon his parliamentary bid. The challenges of being deemed too young for such a responsibility led him to step back from the political arena.

The trajectory towards political success took a significant turn in 2012 when Afenyo-Markin triumphed, becoming the MP for Effutu.

This notable shift in the leadership of the Majority Front Bench aligns with the recent interpretation of parliamentary procedures and corresponds with the Speaker’s latest ruling on the selection process.

The confirmation of these leadership changes transpired during a meeting presided over by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Members of the Majority Caucus participated in discussions that centred on recommendations from the National Executive Committee (NEC) concerning the leadership reshuffle.

The newly appointed leadership team for the Majority Front Bench will be:

1. Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

2. Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa

3. Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

4. First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon

5. Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra

