Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity Kwadwo Nkansah better known as LilWin has flown top Nollywood stars including Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to Ghana for his upcoming movie dubbed ‘A Country Called Ghana’

A video shared by GhanaWeekend showcases the warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport, where LilWin and his team, including manager Ray Moni, greet the arriving Nollywood stars.

This exciting collaboration brings together top talent from both Ghana and Nigeria for the upcoming film.

While details about the movie’s plot remain under wraps, the title “A Country Called Ghana” suggests a potential focus on themes related to the nation’s culture, identity, or experiences.

Further insight into the project is expected during a scheduled meet-the-press event with the cast and crew on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Kumasi.

