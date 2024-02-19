The Mahama 2024 Campaign Team has refuted allegations of over-relying on Alan Kyerematen and his Butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region.

According to the team, such misinformation is being circulated by an affiliate of the New Patriotic Party known as the “Social Democratic Forum.”

A statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, dated February 17, 2024, debunked the allegation, clarifying that the Campaign Team has no affiliation with the said group, which is unknown to the NDC.

It further described the group as a faction of the NPP who are in fear due to their poor administration, particularly in the Ashanti Region, thereby trying to distance themselves from the mess.

The team also indicated that it has never relied on any organization or political party to disseminate information and carry out its duties.

It further stated, “The NPP has failed to live up to the expectations of the people of the Ashanti Region, which has led to significant support for the NDC in the region. The statement by the faceless group is nothing but a misguided and desperate effort to downplay the severe backlash faced by the NPP’s flagbearer for his attempt to distance himself from his own government’s poor governance.”

“The NDC, the largest and most well-structured opposition party in Ghana, is willing to cooperate with all relevant forces interested in dislodging the NPP from power. However, we have never relied on any organization or party to carry out our duties and responsibilities as a political party.”

“The focus of the NDC and the Mahama 2024 Campaign is to organise and mobilise for the December elections with our message of Building the Ghana we want together.”

