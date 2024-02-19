The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, is the best person to protect the public purse, describing him as ‘incorruptible’.

He underscored the need for the electorate to entrust the public purse in the hands of Mr. Mahama, emphasizing his trustworthiness to fight corruption if given the nod on December 7.

Addressing journalists during the party’s ‘Moments of Truth’ series in Accra on Monday, the 19th, Sammy Gyamfi asserted that the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lacks the credibility to fight corruption.

Juxtaposing the two flagbearers, the NDC National Communications Officer claimed Mahama has proven to detest corruption as against Bawumia, who has done nothing in the fight against corruption.

“H.E John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated, both in government and out of government, that he detests corruption, and will never condone corruption, nor shield perpetrators of corrupt acts. He has stated clearly, that the days of the corruption clearing agent, will come to an end on January 7, 2025 when by the grace of God, he assumes office as President. He has said and demonstrated before, that the sword of the fight against corruption will cut both ways under his government, whether you are a member of his government or not. John Mahama is incorruptible.”

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about our main opponent in the upcoming 2024 general elections. I am talking about Alhaji Bawumia, the failed Vice President and Chair of the Economic Management Team, the clueless drivers’ mate and discredited Flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party, who has proven to be not only dishonest but also very corrupt,” he said.

He chastised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for failing to fight after 7 years of being in power, calling on electorates to reject them in December polls.

“We call on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution. We are absolutely confident that the good people of Ghana will rise to the occasion and reject corruption, nepotism, impunity, arrogance of power and economic mismanagement come 7th December 2024. Enough of the corruption; enough of the thievery; enough of the abuse of the public purse, which continues to impose untold hardships and suffering on the nation. Enough is enough,” he screamed.

