The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attributed the suffering and hardships currently in Ghana to the unprecedented levels of corruption under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

At a press conference today, February 19, 2024, the party lamented the corruption allegedly perpetrated by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government in the past seven years.

The NDC recounted the BOST scandal in the early days of the government, the PDS fiasco, the controversial Finance Ministry-GRA-induced SML $100 million contract for revenue assurance, and the recent $12 million spent on the suspended “Agyapa” Gold Royalties deal, as a few of the litany of corruption scandals.

National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, noted that with each passing day left in the life of the current government, “countless skeletons in their closet of corruption keep unfolding before our very eyes.”

He said the penchant for corrupt schemes under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia is what has accounted for the unprecedented hardship and poverty in the country.

According to the NDC, “Ghanaians are suffering because the meagre resources of the country which are supposed to be put to judicious use for the benefit of all Ghanaians, have been hijacked by the greedy, selfish and corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and their accomplices in the ruling New Patriotic Party. This is why today, students are suffering; teachers are suffering; nurses are suffering; doctors are suffering; market women are suffering; drivers are suffering; mates are suffering; Okada riders are suffering; engineers are suffering; pastors are suffering; journalists are suffering; Spare parts dealers are suffering; women are suffering; men are suffering; “boys boys” are suffering; “girls girls” are suffering; children are suffering; and all of us are suffering.”

The party believes the surest way to exact accountability is for Ghanaians to kick out the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government by voting overwhelmingly for Mahama and the NDC.

Sammy Gyamfi said the party will investigate every single act of corruption that has been perpetrated under the current government, retrieve stolen public funds, and bring anyone found culpable to book.

