Ghana’s capital Accra will host the first edition of the Black Star Marathon, a competitive international running event for professional athletes and recreational runners this year on July 27th.

The Black Star Marathon takes its inspiration from the great and charismatic Pan-Africanist Marcus Mosiah Garvey who believed that Black people were destined for greatness and that they could achieve their full potential by working together and building their own institutions.

Organized by the Runathon Ghana Foundation, the Black Star Marathon replaces the initial Accra City Marathon.

The Black Star Marathon which is expected to attract over 10,000 runners, promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike. This marathon will not only showcase Accra’s vibrant spirit but also provide a platform for nurturing the next generation of healthy and physically active athletes and citizens.

The Black Star Marathon is billed as a festival of running, featuring a variety of long-distance running events such as the standard 42.2 km marathon for men and women over the age of 18 years. Also on offer is a 42.2 km wheelchair marathon and a 10 km mass run/walk/jog for all. These events are designed to offer more opportunities for Ghanaians and athletes from all over the globe to race, improve their performances, and compete with international runners.

Through the Black Star Marathon, the Runathon Foundation will also provide resources to assist athletes in proper training, such as coaching and mentoring, nutrition, equipment, and facilities.

“As we stand on the global stage, the importance of international competition for athletes cannot be overstated. Participating in the Black Star Marathon not only challenges athletes to push their physical and mental limits but also gets international recognition and an opportunity to leave an enduring legacy on the grand canvas of global sportsmanship,” said Dr. Eric Kwame Adae, a former elite Ghanaian long-distance runner, Founder of Runathon Ghana, and the promoter of the Black Star Marathon.

By participating in the Black Star Marathon, runners can support charities and causes that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, making a difference in the world by raising awareness and funds for the causes that matter to society.

“We are passionate about promoting health and fitness for all and supporting our community of athletes. We advocate for healthy living through regular exercise and support worthy social causes such as education, health, environment, and human rights,” Dr. Adae added. “We encourage corporations and other like-minded organizations to support this event through sponsorship.”

Interested runners can register via the Black Star Marathon website https://www.blackstarmarathon.com/

About Black Star Marathon

The Black Star Marathon is a non-governmental not-for-profit sports development organization that was established by Dr. Eric Kwame Adae, a former elite Ghanaian long-distance runner. The organization’s is to help focus attention on and develop long-distance running in Ghana, both at the professional and recreational levels. We aim to be Ghana’s premier road running event by nurturing the next generation of healthy and physically active athletes and citizens.