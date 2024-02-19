A group known as the Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association is calling on other Ledzokuku residents to unite in support of the appointment of Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the Minister of Health.

The group stressed that backing Dr. Okoe Boye is vital for promoting development within the Ledzokuku Constituency, given his role as a government appointee.

In a media interaction in Accra on Monday, the group’s Convenor, Samuel Laryea, stated that endorsing Dr. Okoe Boye’s efforts was essential, as he had already shown a commitment to driving progress in the constituency.

“Okoe Boye has been a beacon of hope for Ledzokuku, tirelessly championing our causes and working tirelessly to address our needs. We are aware that Dr. Okoe Boye’s lobbying and relationship with the immediate past Minister of Roads and Highways and the Directors at Urban Roads have given birth to the enormous development that has been happening in our beloved constituency. There are some other developments championed by Dr. Okoe Boye which are worthy of mentioning… Dr. Okoe Boye’s extraordinary leadership abilities, his devotion to public service, and his steadfast commitment to the welfare of all Ghanaians have been demonstrated by his appointment.”

“We wish to implore all residents of Ledzokuku to support and have confidence in Dr. Okoe Boye and the Nana Addo-led administration as they are gradually fixing all the Teshie inner roads and other developmental needs step by step,” he said.

Mr. Laryea, however, implored residents to have confidence in Dr. Okoe Boye as he continues to lobby to fix all roads in the constituency.

“We would wish to implore all residents to have confidence in Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye and the Nana Addo-led Administration, as gradually they are fixing all the Teshie Inner Roads and other developmental needs step by step.”

