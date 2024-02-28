Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will select a running mate who will complement his efforts in winning the December polls.

Mr. Mahama is said to have presented his choice of a running mate to the National Council of the NDC, awaiting the party’s decision on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Mustapha Gbande says the running mate will be a figure who will complement the flagbearer’s vision, and the party will be willing to stand by and work with them.

“At the end of the day, the electorate will consider many factors in electing a member of parliament or a flagbearer, and the same applies to the running mate. So, we will consult and arrive at the best choice. The best choice will be a candidate that the party is willing to stand by and complement the flagbearer and his vision.”

