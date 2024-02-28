The Minority Members on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, say the assurance given by the president to ensure the reconstruction of the La General Hospital is just a ploy to solicit votes in the upcoming general elections.

While addressing Ghanaians on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo assured that the La General Hospital would be completed within 28 months after the government secured alternative funding for the project, which has stalled for over three years.

The president said the hospital project, which has been the subject of eager anticipation and widespread public interest, will undergo a remarkable transformation.

He said the development underlines the government’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services across the nation.

But the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says the government is not committed to the completion of the health facility.

“We are going into an election and so they have mobilised contractors there, not with the intention of completing the project but to keep the contractors there in the name of getting votes. It has been more than four years since the facility was demolished but because it is an election year, they are saying that there is a contractor on the project and that is a deception.”

