The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a slight reduction in electricity tariff for residential consumers but said there will be no change (0%) in the prices paid by lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh), as well as residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-300 kWh.

PURC says the marginal tariff reduction of 6.56% will benefit residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 301 kWh and above.

“Tariffs within the 0-300kWh for non-residential class of consumers remains the same with no change in their rates. However, consumers within 301kWh and above class will experience an average reduction of 4.980/0,” it added.

The Commission said water tariffs for all customer classes remain unchanged for the period under review.

This information was contained in a press release on the commission’s 2024 first-quarter tariff review decision for electricity, natural gas, and water, signed by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC and sighted by Citi News.

As part of its 2023 fourth-quarter tariff review in November 2023, the PURC announced a 0.34% increase in water tariffs and a 1.52% decrease in electricity tariffs effected December 1, 2023.

The water tariff for residential customers increased from GHS/m³ 4.72 to 4.74, while non-residential customers moved from GHS/m³ 14.13 to 14.19.

For water sachet producers, their tariff has been hiked from GHS/m³ 22.26 to 22.34; industrial consumers will have their tariff moved from GHS/m³ 25.29 to 25.38.

Click here to read the full press release from the PURC

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital