A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, says the confusion surrounding the reshuffling of the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament was unnecessary.

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante contends that the party and the MPs could have engaged in discussions prior to the reshuffling to address concerns and prevent the clamour witnessed in recent days.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Asah-Asante underscored the importance of the party addressing outstanding concerns ahead of the December 7 elections.

“At this point in time, you would expect that a party that wants to break the 8, a party that is struggling to make sure it is able to administer to the satisfaction of its people, a party that is struggling in terms of how it can honour the numerous promises that it has given to its people, and at this point in time, will reconcile. This is the party that the odds are against, so it doesn’t need it [the reshuffle]. It is needless so to speak, but I don’t think it is a daunting task because if they really need to address this problem, let them bury their differences and there will not be any problem.”

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante further stressed that though the harm has already been done, it is still not too late to convene a meeting to unite the parties.

“They can still call a meeting between the party and the caucus and then decide. Once they do that, there shouldn’t be any problem. Any problem that they find themselves in is different. It is true that they are in a difficult situation to go and campaign given the economic mess we find ourselves and some of them attributed to them.”

