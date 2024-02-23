The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has expressed his concerns regarding the timing of the shake-up within the Majority Leadership in Parliament.

He believes the changes at this juncture could jeopardize the unity within the caucus in the house.

MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been designated as the new Majority Leader. Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as the deputy, and the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, will remain the Chief Whip. Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed Deputy Whip, while Alex Tettey Djonobuah has been named as the Second Deputy Whip.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Atta Akyea stressed that the reshuffle might dampen the Majority’s enthusiasm for conducting government business in the house.

“The timing is bad, and there are a lot of government businesses that are outstanding, and we need to have peace and harmony to conclude them. There have been very turbulent months; some MPs lost their primaries, others are in pain, some deputy ministers were reshuffled, and if you care to know, even some ministers were changed, so the system is very fluid, and we need to see how we bind people together and heal wounds.”

He also described the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader as unfortunate.

“As far as I am concerned, it is most unfortunate because of the kind of confidence that the rest of the members of the caucus had in him [Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu], and we do not know what the power play is going to be like without him around. He might have taken the decision without reference to all the people who believed that he was a colossus of a parliamentarian and that the party had the advantage of him being around.

