The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has expressed optimism in the new Majority leadership’s ability to discharge its duties effectively.

Following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new Majority Leader by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as Afenyo-Markin’s deputy, and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will remain the Majority Chief Whip.

Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed Deputy Majority Whip, while Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, has been named Second Deputy Majority Whip.

Alhassan Suhuyini reposed confidence in the new caucus leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and wished him and his team the best of luck.

“I came to Parliament with Afenyo-Markin in the Sixth Parliament, and he has demonstrated his ability to be able to do what is supposed to be done by a leader. I think that [Frank] Annoh-Dompreh has been a leader for some time now. Habib [Iddrisu], even though he came first, he is learning very fast, and I think there won’t be much problem as far as the Majority Caucus in Parliament is concerned.”

“I wish the new leadership the very best of luck. Afenyo-Markin has contributed immensely to the growth and stability of his caucus. Many of the things that they have been able to push through can be attributed to his ability to lead the charge when there seems to be no way.”

