The Ministry of Health has stated that it is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure funds for the release of allowances for the members of the Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association (RNMA).

This is in response to the demands from the RNMA, which issued a two-week ultimatum to the government, demanding the immediate release of financial clearance for their stalled allowances.

In a statement, the leadership of RNMA criticized the government’s inaction, claiming it harms the health, well-being, and financial stability of its members and further jeopardizes the Ghanaian healthcare system.

They threaten a strike within two weeks if the Ministry fails to address their concerns promptly.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Isaac Baah Offei, indicated that plans are being made to initiate payments.

He said, “The Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance for the release of funds so we will be able to pay them. As we said earlier, the issue has to do with clearance that we have to get from the Ministry of Finance before we are able to effect payment to them. So until that is done, it is going to be difficult for the Ministry of Health to say that they are paying the rotational nurse.”

Revealing the timelines for the negotiations, Isaac Baah Offei stated “I would not be able to give a timeline. But we are working on it.”

Meanwhile, he emphasized that the Ministry of Health is hopeful to release the funds soon.

“We are very hopeful, and we believe that a lot of work has gone in, a lot of negotiations have gone on, and we expect to deal with it as soon as possible.”

