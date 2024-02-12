In a media forum convened on Wednesday, 7th February 2024, in Accra, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and current flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), unveiled the party’s commitment to implementing a flat rate duty on spare parts imports.

The Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association expresses its gratitude for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s groundbreaking proposal for a Flat Rate Duty on Spare Parts Imports.

“As a non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing the spare parts dealership industry, we wholeheartedly embrace and endorse Dr. Bawumia’s proposal.” The group said.

The envisaged flat rate duty holds the promise of a substantial reduction in the cost of spare parts, offering much-needed relief to commercial drivers who regularly factor these expenses into transport fares. This reduction will, in turn, alleviate additional burdens on the commuting public, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system.

The Association is committed to working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this beneficial duty structure.

“We call upon all members of the Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association to unite in support of the introduction of the Flat Rate Duty on Spare Parts Imports. Through collective support for this initiative, we can actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry, fostering positive developments in the broader economic landscape,” The association said in a statement.

The Association also expresses gratitude to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his foresight and dedication to the welfare of the spare parts sector, eagerly anticipating the positive impact of this policy on our industry and the nation as a whole.