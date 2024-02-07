Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has pledged to limit the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.

Emphasizing the importance of an efficient governance system, Dr Bawumia noted that having fewer ministers will contribute to a streamlined decision-making process.

“I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he pledged.

He also touched on the need to enhance the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralization while improving how systems and institutions function. This, he said, would lead to greater efficiency and ensure value for money in procurement.

“The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP. This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers,” he added.

Speaking to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to unveil his vision and priorities for Ghana, Dr Bawumia said an independent fiscal responsibility council will be set up to reduce budget deficits and interest rates under his Presidency.

“To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982). The Fiscal Responsibility Act will also be amended to add a fiscal rule that requires that budgeted expenditure in any year does not exceed 105% of the previous year’s tax revenue. This will prevent the experience of budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts which don’t materialize.”

Furthermore, the Bawumia government will reduce the fiscal burden on the government by leveraging the private sector, following the successful roll-out and/or enhancement such as Free SHS, Free TVEY etc during the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s tenure.

“With all these social safety nets in place, my government will now focus on jobs, and wealth creation by the private sector for all Ghanaians. My administration will incentivize the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance,” he stated.

The event which was televised on Citi TV was also well attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Civil Society Organizations and NPP functionaries.