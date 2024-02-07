The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the depreciation of the cedi under the New Patriotic Party is lower than what was inherited.

Speaking during his national address on his vision as NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia said that between 2013 and 2016 the cedi depreciated by an average of 17.7%.

“Between 2017 and 2020 there was a significant decline in the cedi depreciation to an average of 7.5%. The average cedi depreciation further declined to 6.8% between 2017 and 2021.”

“However, following the 30% depreciation of the cedi in 2022, the average cedi depreciation between 2017 and 2022 is 10.75%,” the Vice President stated.

As such he indicated that notwithstanding the domestic and global economic crisis, the depreciation of the cedi under the NPP government was lower than what was inherited from the 2013-2016 period.

