The new Black Stars will be built on home-grown players, according to National Democratic Congress’ 2024 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

He made this statement during the Northern Region leg of his “Building The Ghana We Want Tour” as he campaigns to be elected as President of Ghana, aiming to replace outgoing Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Black Stars have fared very poorly in recent years, with the latest disappointment being a first-round exit from the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana failed to win a game in three outings in the aforementioned competition, leading to a crash out of the AFCON at the group stage for the second edition in a row.

Addressing a gathering, the NDC presidential candidate said the Black Stars under his government would be built on home-grown talents who have excelled in the revamped Ghanaian football structure.