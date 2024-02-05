Some residents of Teshie Camp 2 in the Greater Accra Region are complaining about an abandoned Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in the community for the past 8 years.

The residents say the neglect of the health facility is impeding access to quality healthcare as patients are forced to seek medical attention at the LEKMA hospital, which is overwhelmed due to the demolished La General Hospital.

The residents say the government must take immediate steps to ensure the operationalization of the Teshie Camp 2 CHPS compound to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.

A resident indicated that “Today, the LEKMA hospital is choked because of the La General Hospital not in function. When you go there, someone with just a headache can be in a queue from morning to evening, and it is a worry to the Health Directorate and the Department, which we are even doing our best to add a CHIPS compound to the existing one. We have done everything to ensure that this thing comes to reality. The room is fully ready, and the equipment is ready. So what prevents us from opening this place for the people of the community? Is it that we are so wicked that we don’t even think about our own brothers and sisters, and we will do politics with everything?”

Another noted that “At first, we have to do weighing in somebody’s tailoring shop; if we need medical care, we have to go to LEKMA, and it is very far from here. The road too is not good leading to that place. This thing has been here for long.”

“This small clinic has been here for almost nine years now, and since the new government took over power, they have not even thought of ensuring that the place is used to ease the pressure on the LEKMA hospital.”

