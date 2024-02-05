The Savanah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah, is in critical condition after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The accident reportedly occurred between Suhum and Nsawam on Monday morning.

The Regional storekeeper, Mr. Baba Wusamah, who was travelling with Mrs. Micah, died on the spot.

Citinewsroom.com has gathered that the two were on their way to Accra on official duties when the accident occurred.

While the regional Director was to attend a meeting with the Director General of the GES, Mr. Wusamah was to attend a meeting of storekeepers upon invitation by the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Mourners have already gathered at the family house of the deceased in Damongo.

———

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital