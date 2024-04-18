The Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has confirmed the safety of all passengers and crew members on board the newly imported train from Poland, which was involved in an accident during a test run.

The train, recently acquired by Ghana and intended for operation on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, was involved in an accident in the Asuogyaman District on Thursday, April 18, 2024, around 12:10 pm.

The Ministry of Railways Development, in a statement dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, said the train encountered a stationary vehicle positioned directly across the rail track as it approached the curve at Km76+100.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Peter Amewu, stated, “The good thing is that none of the passengers, or crew on board got injured, everybody is safe.”

Peter Amewu, said the engineers are currently working on the damaged train, stressing that the train is still in good form.

“Engineers are currently working on it, the train has been brought back to the workshop. The KIA driver has reported himself to the police station. We’re currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train.

“Technically, the train is still in good form, nothing in terms of the electricals or engine has been disturbed, except the front that got slightly damaged. We’re hoping that the insurance company will work on it as quickly as possible to bring the train back on the line.”

He assured that the ministry will provide updates to Ghanaians following the conclusion of the police investigations.

