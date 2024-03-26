Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been remanded into police custody for two weeks following his involvement in a car accident on Sunday, March 24, 2023.

The incident occurred at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction, around 8 PM, where Funny Face allegedly hit approximately five pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.

Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and has remained in police custody since then. He appeared in court on Tuesday, March 26, at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court, where he was remanded into custody.

Although Funny Face has not yet commented on the accident, he was observed walking out of court accompanied by a police escort.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities resulting from the accident. However, according to a close relative the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.