Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been granted bail after a near-fatal accident in Kasoa.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 24 2023, around 8 pm. Reports claim Funny Face’s car struck several pedestrians at Kasoa’s Kakraba Junction injuring three people in the process.



Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and held in police custody. The ”Cow & Chicken” actor appeared in court on March 26, 2024, at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court where he was remanded for two weeks.

The Court on Tuesday, April 9, granted him bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.

According to GhanaWeekend’s checks, two of the victims are undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, while the remaining two are being cared for at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.