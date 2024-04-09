The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a reduction in power supply to its Mobile Bulk Supply Point in the Tema region, resulting in widespread power outages across various areas.

Communities affected by these outages include Afienya, The Quarries, Christian International School, and Otsebreku. Additionally, establishments such as the Ghanaman Soccer Academy, Hot Oven, Melcom, and the Dodowa Switching Station are also experiencing disruptions in power supply.

In response to the situation, the ECG has assured affected customers that efforts are underway to restore power. They have emphasized that once GRIDCO can resume supply, electricity will be reinstated in the affected areas.

Below is the full statement by ECG

