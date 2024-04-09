The Department of Parks and Gardens has issued a stern warning to private developers encroaching on their land. The department has threatened to demolish all illegal structures on their lands.

This action follows a recent Citi News report on land encroachment in the Upper West region, where a fuel station has been erected on the land belonging to Parks and Gardens.

Additionally, an individual identified as Rev Dr Ezekiel, a purported trustee of approximately two acres of Parks and Gardens’ lands near the Russian Embassy in Accra, is laying claim to portions of their property.

Dr. Kingsford Adams, Director of the Department of Parks and Gardens, cautioned against these encroachments, emphasizing the resolve to reclaim their lands.

“At Parks and Gardens, we are not going to sit and allow this to happen. Go to Wa and see, if there is a problem there. The whole parks and garden lands have been turned into a fuel station. Go to Koforidua and the Western Region, they are stealing our lands. When you go to Tarkwa somebody has put up his edifice on it and you cannot understand what is going on.

“Our big men are just relaxing and getting all the power and I am telling you, we are going to demolish all edifices… whether petrol stations, self-contained houses or high rise buildings, we are going to destroy all…the whole Accra look at what we are facing,” he stated.

He expressed concerns over the lack of proper documentation for these constructions, alleging that developers exploit the absence of oversight during nights and weekends to carry out illegal activities.

“You go to the people who are building the fuel station at Wa, they don’t have any documents. So, it is like they are using their strength. What they do is that they work at night and at weekends when packs and garden are not there.

