The Ghana Epidemic Preparedness Financing Advocacy has urged the government to create and implement a domestic financing strategy for health emergency readiness and response.

This plea is based on the essential need to strengthen the country’s Global Health Security capabilities and ensure a quick and effective response to health emergencies.

On Tuesday, April 9, Mr Stephen Atasige, the Country Coordinator of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, stated that the creation of a Public Health Emergency Fund would offer numerous benefits.

These include but are not limited to, adequate preparedness and quick response that would allow authorities to effectively prepare and respond promptly to control the spread of diseases, potentially saving numerous lives.

“Stabilising the Economy: By facilitating an efficient healthcare response, the fund will help minimize the economic shocks often associated with health crises. Strengthening Healthcare Systems: A dedicated fund will support the development and maintenance of robust healthcare infrastructure, prepared to withstand and manage emergencies. Fostering Research and Innovation: The fund can facilitate investment in research and development of vaccines and treatments, especially for diseases prevalent in the region,” he added.

Mr Atasige noted that the recent COVID-19 pandemic and other disease outbreaks have revealed weaknesses in the health sector and the broader economy, with significant impacts on social and health advancements made over the years.

“Limited financial resources have historically constrained the healthcare system’s capacity to respond to emergencies, making the establishment of a Public Health Emergency Fund a crucial step towards ensuring health security. Ghana Epidemic Preparedness Financing Advocacy urges the Government of Ghana, along with stakeholders in the healthcare sector, civil society, and the international community to recognise the urgency of this initiative.”

“The establishment of a Public Health Emergency Fund is not just an investment in healthcare it’s an investment in the very fabric of our nation’s economic resilience. As we navigate these challenging times, the establishment of a Public Health Emergency Fund stands as a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding the health of the people of Ghana. We call upon all stakeholders to support this vital initiative,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x