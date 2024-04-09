Dr. Joseph Obeng, the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has commended Dr. John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing him as a humble and receptive leader.

Dr. Obeng reminisced about an occasion when Mr. Mahama, serving as Vice President, acted upon a suggestion from the group to fund his Savannah Project.

During a meeting with the NDC flagbearer on Monday, April 8, Dr. Obeng expressed his admiration for Mr. Mahama’s past actions.

“We were among the first people to visit you at the castle when you became the vice president…We talked in detail. One thing I observed from that meeting was that you take your time and listen. Your Excellency, you remember when we were talking about how you were going to finance your Savannah Project.

“And we had suggested that you tap into the Export Trade, Agricultural and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) which was being underutilized. And you listened to us, you remember what you said, ‘not only one person is knowledgeable’, So, if someone like you was advised by ordinary traders at that time, because he believes wisdom can be found in lots of people and not one person, it means he’s a receptive leader.”