Multiple award-winning Highlife musician Eugene Kwame Marfo better known as Kuami Eugene has made his first appearance after his near-fatal car crash on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The accident occurred after ramming his Range Rover into a tipper truck at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra.

In a message on X, Kuami Eugene expressed his profound gratitude to God, his loyal fans, and the dedicated medical team at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for their unvacillating support and efforts during his recovery journey.

“I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations. #ladiesandgentlemen” He said

See the post below: