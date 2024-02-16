The National Health Insurance Authority’s Executive Management, led by Chief Executive Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has embarked on a four-day working tour to the Northern Zone to inaugurate some completed projects.

The tour, which started on February 14, 2024, includes the Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, and Northern Regions and is expected to be climaxed on February 16, 2024.

Dr. Okoe Boye will officially inaugurate the completed projects comprising the NHIA Savannah Regional Office, the Lawra, and Daffiama Bussie-Issa NHIS District offices in the Upper West Region.

In the Upper East Region, Dr. Okoe Boye will inaugurate the Pusiga, Tempane, and Bawku West NHIS District offices and that of the Mamprugu Moagduri District Office in the North East Region.

On the itinerary, other engagements include handing over operational vehicles to some NHIS district offices and inspection of a land site earmarked for the Tamale Claims Processing Centre (CPC) project.

Executive Management members on the tour are the Deputy Chief Executive for Admin and HR, Dr. Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, and Mrs. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations. Some Directors also accompanied Executive Management to accomplish the milestones set out.

