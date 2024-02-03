The Concerned Members and Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem South Constituency have raised serious concerns about the party’s inability to hold its parliamentary primary on January 27.

They bemoaned severe fear, panic, apprehension, and anxiety among members and constituents.

The group also alleged that the daily operational costs of the three aspirants have escalated within the area, placing an increased financial toll on NPP members and constituents, among other reasons they want the party leadership to, as soon as possible, come out with a date for the election to be held.

The leadership of the party, in a statement, announced the postponement of the elections in the constituency after it received a letter from the member of parliament for the area, O. B. Amoah, announcing his decision to step down from the race.

Addressing the press at Aburi to register their displeasure, the convenor of the group, Seth Frimpong, indicated that the continuous delay in selecting a parliamentary candidate may affect the fortunes of the party in the general elections.

“The delay has instilled significant fear, panic, apprehension, and anxiety within the Akuapem South Constituency, leading to an environment of uncertainty and concern among our members and constituents. The ongoing delay continues to escalate the operational costs for the aspirants and the broader operations within our constituency, placing an increased financial toll on our NPP members and constituents. In light of the delay, it has become imperative to avoid any unnecessary delays in preparing for the 2024 General Election. Early preparations are crucial to fostering healing and reconciliation, paving the way for a united and prepared party.”

Although the party hierarchy has yet to announce a new date for the elections, the Concerned Members and Polling Station Executives of the Constituency, who are proposing February 7 for consideration by leadership to hold the elections, say all three aspirants are capable of leading the party in the constituency.

“We also plead that the leadership of our party allows the election to take place by the 7th of February 2024.”

Other members of the group who shared their frustrations with Citi News called on the leadership of the party to intervene immediately to avoid the party losing the seat to their opponents.

“We believe that any of the three aspirants named in the notice of the poll possesses the capability and potential to win the seat for the NPP in Akuapem South. The National Democratic Congress has already elected their parliamentary candidate, highlighting the urgency and importance for the NPP to expedite our electoral processes,” they said.

