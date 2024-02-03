The Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, is advising the government to invest in the construction of roads in the country to reduce the emissions levy.

The government, on February 1, 2024, introduced a new tax policy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.

Key personalities, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), have kicked against the move by the government, but their efforts have proved futile.

However, Mr. Amoasi, speaking on The Big Issue on February 3, 2024, with Selorm Adonoo, described the tax as a nuisance in the sense that it is going to create additional costs for Ghanaians.

According to him, the construction of more roads and ensuring traffic moves will help reduce the emissions tax.

He urged the government to create more roads and establish adequate infrastructure for vehicles.

“I am Ghanaian. I’m irritated by the numerous taxes I pay on a litre of fuel, and so if I describe the imposition of this emissions levy as a nuisance, I am right. I know how I feel. I know how my disposable income has been negatively affected.”

“The way forward, I think, is that the government must invest in decongesting the road. Construct more roads and ensure that traffic moves so that emissions will go down. Invest in electric vehicle infrastructure as well; it motivates people to move.”

