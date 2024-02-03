A commercial vehicle operating on the Lapaz-Tema highway was reduced to ashes near Tema station at Lapaz on Saturday, February 3, 2024, after it was engulfed by fire.

The unfortunate incident occurred in broad day light.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News, revealed that there were no reported casualties before the prompt arrival of the fire service.

A trader by the name Elizabeth said “Today, I delayed coming to work this afternoon, I realized that my co-traders were not around when I arrived. I thought they might have gone to town.”

“After I had arranged my items to begin selling, I quickly realized a car had come to park in front of me with smoke coming from it. The driver swiftly attempted to extinguish the fire using sand and water, with some bystanders joining in the efforts. However, the situation escalated, prompting me to urgently call for assistance.”

A group of young individuals gathered to help contain the fire before the Fire Service personnel arrived to fully extinguish the flames.”

Akosua Tenewaa also added, “I was at Tema station to send some items to my son at Ada Sege, when I realized that the car was burning. They started quenching the fire with pure water, and they later used sand. Before the fire service would arrive, the fire had condemned the car.”

“Nobody was in the car, it was the driver and the mate only and nobody got hurt.”

Authorities are working diligently to ascertain the factors that led to this alarming incident and to ensure the safety of commuters on the Lapaz-Tema highway.

———

