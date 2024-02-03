Information reaching citinewsroom.com indicates that the immediate past District Chief Executive of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district, Barikisu Losina, has been involved in an accident.

The accident reportedly happened near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road Saturday morning.

This comes 24 hours after Barikisu Losina was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with 23 other Municipal and District Chief Executives, with no reasons given.

Reports indicate the former DCE was travelling to Tamale together with her child and a driver of the assembly when the incident occurred.

Madam Losina is currently receiving treatment with the other passengers at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.

The President, in a statement dated January 2, 2024, sacked 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives with immediate effect.

In a similar statement dated January 3, 2024, President Akufo-Addo nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers.

The President noted that his decision was in accordance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).

