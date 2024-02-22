The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has set March 2, for the party’s parliamentary primary for the Akuapem South Constituency.

The National Executive Committee and National Council have also decided to include the Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo in the elections due to the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah from the contest.

The party’s hierarchy put the Akuapem South Constituency elections on hold and prevented delegates from voting on the 27th of January when the party held general parliamentary primaries.

In a release signed by the regional secretary of the party Tony Osei Adjei on behalf of the national body on Thursday, February 22, 2024, directed constituency executives to make the necessary preparations and notify all stakeholders of the new date.

It further called on all aspirants to adequately prepare for the upcoming elections.

Find below the release