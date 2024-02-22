The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced the recruitment of 282 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) affected by the abolition of road tolls.

This initiative is designed to provide these individuals with financial stability and an opportunity to contribute to the development of disability rights policies.

The recruited staff, all of whom have at least a Senior High School-level education, have been assigned across Ghana’s 16 regions and its 266 operational districts.

High school graduates are being offered positions as District Disability Desk Officers.

At a press launch in Accra on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative.

He indicated that it would not only provide a secure and stable financial future for the PWDs but would also contribute to the Agency’s overarching goal of inclusivity and empowerment.