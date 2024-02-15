The Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party in Ada Constituency, Dornukie Naa Norteye, has urged the youth to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the December elections because he represents the future of the youth of Ghana.

Speaking to the vision of Dr. Bawumia, who said the election is between a choice for the future and the past, she believes that a vote for DMB will signal a future of innovation and progress for the youth.

Comparing it to Ada Constituency, she observed that it will be important for the future development of Ada that they do not vote again for the past.

“After thirty-two years of voting in the same way, it is time to change and vote for the future,” she said.

Dornukie is confident that with the matchless vision laid out by His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP will break the eight. She wants Ada Constituency to be part of that success.

“A different story must be told in Ada, a story of hope and change that will give Ada what it deserves.”

