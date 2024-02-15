Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, says his appointment as Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate is exciting and humbling.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reshuffled his ministers on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Mr Titus Glover replaced Henry Quartey as Regional Minister, while the latter has been made Minister for the Interior.

Mr Titus Glover told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday that he had mixed feelings about his promotion.

He also expressed gratitude to the presidency for the confidence reposed in him and congratulated Mr. Quartey on his appointment to the Interior Ministry.

Titus Glover, who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport, also promised to continue the good work of the outgoing regional minister.

“The feeling is mixed. It mixes excitement and humility… I am grateful to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the entire presidency for having that confidence in me to come and assist him to run the region. So it is a mixed feeling. Both excitement and humility.”

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my brother. He has done so well. He has raised the bar in RCC. He started so many things, and I think that stepping into his shoes is a challenge for me and I will not blow my horns. I will get the handing over notes, I will sit with the management of the RCC, the various Chief Executives of the various assemblies, other key stakeholders, and departmental heads so that together we can look at other roadmaps which he has not finished so that we can continue in the next couple of months,” he stated.

