In a tragic incident Thursday morning, a nurse in his 40s from the Bimbilla Hospital lost his life after he was hit by a Kia Rhino.

The deceased was reportedly returning from his night shift when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that a Benz bus travelling in the wrong direction forced the Kia Rhino to swerve, leading to the fatal accident.

The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoub confirmed the incidents to Citi News.

The police have transported the nurse’s body to the hospital morgue, while the drivers involved have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.

In a conflicting statement, the driver of the Benz bus refuted the incident, claiming he had already passed the scene before the collision.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital