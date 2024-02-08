Ghana’s premier Five-Star Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel has once again proven to be the most admired Hotel establishment in Ghana and one of the most respected in the subregion. The organization scooped five awards in different categories at the 6th Ghana Hotels Association awards 2024 held in Accra. The awards included: Most Customer-oriented Hotel of the Year (Five-star category), Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year (Five-star category), Most Digitalized Hotel of the Year (Five-star category) Most Secure Hotel of Year and the very prestigious Five-Star Hotel of the Year award.

This remarkable achievement further solidify’s Labadi Beach Hotel’s position as the first-choice hospitality destination in Ghana.

Commenting on the historic achievements, the Chairman of the board, Prof Douglas Boateng said “This achievement is in recognition of the management and staff of the hotel for their unwavering commitment to service excellence and organizational performance”.

The ceremony which is organized by the Ghana Hotels Association focuses on honouring member hotels of the Association who demonstrate high performance, efficiency and innovation in various aspects of the hotel industry including Housekeeping, Conference & Banqueting, Security, Front of Office and Greening. The 6th edition of GHA Awards was under the theme “Sustaining the Hotel industry in Ghana Post Covd-19”.

Speaking to the media, Managing Director of the Hotel, Mr. David Eduaful attributed the hotel’s continuous achievements to the dedication and commitment of management and staff who go the extra mile to ensure our guests’ satisfaction.

He further added that, the unwavering support and guidance from the Chairman Professor Douglas Boateng and the Board of Directors has led in their customer service excellence and unprecedented financial performance.

It would be recalled that in 2023, Labadi Beach Hotel declared dividend of Twenty-five Million cedis (GHS25,000,000.00) to its sole shareholder, Social Security and National Insurance Trust-SSNIT at a ceremony in Accra, following a previous Ten Million cedis (GHS10,000,000.00) dividend declaration for the previous year.

The location of the Hotel, which is 8.7km from the Airport and the central business district of Accra, and set amidst tropical landscaped gardens adjacent to one of Ghana’s most popular beaches in the city, is ideal for the business and leisure traveler, as well as nature lovers.

Labadi Beach Hotel has expanded its room capacity to 164 including 2 Presidential Suites, 4 Executive Suites, 4 Superior Suites, 5 Bars, 2 restaurants, a 900-seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities, Spa carefully designed for couple and individual needs with plunge pool, well equipped Gym, Lagoon for fishing, 2 plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

The Hotel’s ESG initiatives is also unparalleled within the local and sub regional hospitality industry. This has seen the hotel embarked on a noble project of sponsoring the cost of surgery for one hole in heart patient every year through our partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana organization. The partnership with the Street Academy Ghana to provide food for over 100 street children every Friday has been a great delight. Since 1998 the hotel taken pleasure in organizing Christmas and New Year parties for 150 cured lepers at the Christ the King Parish in Accra and the Weija Leprosarium.

“We are appreciative of the continued support and patronage of our valued guests, who have played an integral role in Labadi Beach Hotel’s success. This remarkable recognition serves as a motivation for us to continually raise the bar and deliver unique hospitality experiences, setting new standards of excellence in the industry”. Mr Eduaful concluded.